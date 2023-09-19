Prophet’s Birthday: UAE announces paid public holiday for public sector

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has announced paid public holiday for public sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) birthday. The authority informed that Friday, September 29, 2023, will be a public holiday for federal government employees. Regular work will resume on October 2, Monday.

Public sector employees will get a three-day weekend as the holiday is followed by the usual Saturday-Sunday off. Private sector employees will get Friday off as well since the UAE Cabinet grants the same number of leaves to workers of both private and public sectors.

Muslims observe the 12th day of the Islamic calendar month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid) the day of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.