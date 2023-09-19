DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Prophet’s Birthday: UAE announces paid public holiday for public sector

Sep 19, 2023, 02:14 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE  has announced paid public holiday for public  sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) birthday. The authority informed that  Friday, September 29, 2023, will be a public holiday for federal government employees. Regular  work will resume on October 2, Monday.

Public sector employees will get a three-day weekend as the  holiday is followed by the usual Saturday-Sunday off. Private sector employees will get Friday off as well since the UAE Cabinet grants the same number of leaves to workers of both private and public sectors.

Muslims observe the 12th day of the Islamic calendar month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid) the day of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

 

