Gulf country announces public holiday for Prophet’s birthday

Sep 23, 2023, 03:45 pm IST

Manama: Bahrain has announced dates for a public holiday to mark the Prophet’s birthday. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular regarding the public holiday commemorating Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) date of birth.

The Kingdom’s ministries, state departments and public institutions will be closed on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.

Muslims observe the 12th day of the Islamic calendar month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid) the day of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

 

