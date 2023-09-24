Tamil Nadu CM examines road construction in Coimbatore

In response to public grievances about road maintenance in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conducted inspections of two ongoing road construction projects in Coimbatore on Sunday. The areas under review were Tulasi Nagar and Nanjappa Nagar, both under the jurisdiction of the city corporation.

During the inspections, Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the importance of prompt completion of the construction work before the arrival of the northeast monsoon. This decision to oversee road projects aligns with his earlier announcement to evaluate road progress throughout the state. This action is seen as a response to concerns raised by the public regarding subpar road maintenance.

Stalin’s commitment to ensuring quality road infrastructure reflects the government’s aim to enhance the state’s infrastructure and address the concerns of the citizens. The inspections serve as a proactive measure to assess and improve the state’s road networks, ensuring better living conditions for its residents.

The Tamil Nadu government’s efforts in addressing road maintenance issues are part of its broader goal to enhance the state’s overall infrastructure and public services.