48 locations connected to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa searched by Punjab Police

On Monday, Punjab Police searched a number of places connected to the Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and his friends. This extensive crackdown on pro-Khalistani elements was conducted at 48 places in Firozpur and the surrounding districts.

In an earlier extortion episode involving Landa and his gang, two masked men shot the shopkeeper in Firozpur’s Jeera neighbourhood.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced financial prizes for information that results in Landa, Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and three other members of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) organisation being arrested.

Landa and Rinda will receive cash rewards of Rs. 10 lakh each, and other suspects including Parminder Singh Kaira alias Pattu, Satnam Singh alias Satbir Singh alias Satta, and Yadvinder Singh alias Yadda would receive cash rewards of Rs. 5 lakh apiece.

In connection with terrorist actions intended to ‘disturb India’s peace and communal harmony and spread terror in Punjab,’ Landa and his companions are wanted by the NIA.

‘The wanted terrorists are accused of committing terror acts and engaging in activities such as raising funds for the BKI, a banned terror outfit, through smuggling terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab, as well as extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals,’ said an NIA spokesperson last week.

In numerous cases involving targeted killings in the state, they are also wanted.