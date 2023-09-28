CPI Meeting Warns of Potential Poll Backlash for Kerala Government due to Poor Image

During the CPI’s state council meeting, the second-largest partner in the ruling coalition in Kerala, concerns were voiced about the electoral repercussions the LDF government might face due to its tarnished image. Critics within the party expressed their dissatisfaction, even targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership style.

One party member noted, “The image deficit will not be corrected with the Cabinet’s proposed Assembly tour,” highlighting their skepticism about this strategy’s effectiveness. The prevailing sentiment among party members was that the coalition could suffer significant setbacks in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if corrective measures were not taken promptly.

Critiques of Chief Minister Vijayan’s approach were not limited to his image. The CPI leaders criticized him for a perceived lack of simplicity, citing his large convoy of 50 cars as an example. Additionally, concerns were raised about the Chief Minister’s explanation regarding alleged kickbacks received by his daughter.

The CPI office-bearers emphasized that the media shouldn’t bear the blame for the government’s problems and that addressing these mistakes was paramount. They argued that the government had failed to achieve significant progress over the past two-and-a-half years.

Furthermore, the CPI leaders didn’t spare their own ministers from criticism, alleging that their offices were ineffective and that some ministers were conspicuously absent. Mankode Radhakrishnan, a CPI leader, pointed out that two ministers responsible for Revenue and Agriculture portfolios were rarely present in their respective offices, contributing to the perception of inaction.

Ajith Kolady went further, accusing the government of corruption and being influenced by powerful interest groups. He questioned the need for the Chief Minister’s planned Assembly tour, emphasizing that it was the common people who had elected the government and that their concerns should be a priority.

Kolady invoked the story of Vidura from the Mahabharata, urging the CPI leadership not to remain silent in the face of perceived injustices within the government and the party. He emphasized the importance of speaking out against wrongdoing, drawing a parallel between the current situation and Vidura’s stance during the disrobing of Panchali in the epic tale.