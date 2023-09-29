Engine running Staff members suspect loco pilot for Mathura train accident as being drunk

According to a preliminary inquiry into the Thursday electric multiple unit (EMU) train accident in Mathura, the railway employee who boarded the engine was allegedly intoxicated and distracted by his mobile phone. According to a joint investigative report, he had put his bag on the throttle, which caused the throttle to change and speed up the train.

While exiting the train before him, loco pilot Govind Hari Sharma was criticised by Sachin, a railway employee. Govind allegedly kept the engine running while Sachin retained his luggage, which is why the throttle was pushed forward and the train sped forward quickly.

Govind, the loco pilot, allegedly informed Sachin that the engine cabin key was located inside the cabin when Sachin inquired for it. The train ‘broke the stopper and pillars and climbed onto the platform even before the emergency brakes could be applied,’ he claimed.

According to the investigation report, the train arrived at Mathura station on Tuesday night at 10:49 p.m. It began to move shortly after Sachin stepped into the cabin, broke the dead end, and half of its section climbed onto the platform.

The train reportedly accelerated and climbed onto the platform as a result of Sachin unintentionally activating the throttle. Sachin, an employee of Electrical Transmission Line (ETL), allegedly entered the engine compartment while intoxicated.

Notably, Sachin was one of five people suspended in relation to the event by Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal. The other four are loco pilot Govid Hari Sharma, technical staff members Harbhajan Singh, Brajesh Kumar, and Kuljeet.

The ETL employees had gotten on the EMU after it arrived at the platform, according to the Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS). When he entered the engine cabin, he was on his phone. He then set his bag on the throttle.

According to TP Agarwal, the division manager of Agra Railway, the keys to the engine cabin are often provided to the support employees who are already stationed there following the arrival of the train, which is why Sachin had the key.

This incident caused a 16-hour disruption in rail service at Mathura Junction.