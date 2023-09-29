Gujarat police confiscates drugs valued at Rs 800 crore in Kutch

The Gujarat Police seized 80 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 800 crore in the international market in the coastal area of Kutch district on Thursday. Following a tip-off, the police took prompt action. The individuals involved in illegal drug trafficking on Mithirohar beach abandoned the drugs and escaped.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi announced on social media that “Acting on information from the Kutch East Local Crime Branch (L.C.B.), a dedicated team swiftly intervened, intercepting a group of suspected individuals engaged in illegal drug trafficking on Mithirohar beach. This operation resulted in the successful confiscation of 80 kg of cocaine.” He commended the DGP and Gandhidham police for their accomplishment.

Sagar Bagmar, Superintendent of Police, Kutch East, stated, “Gujarat Police has seized 80 kg of drugs from the coast, which has an international market value of Rs 800 crore.” As soon as the information was received, the police sprang into action, and the culprits abandoned the narcotics and fled. The case is currently under investigation.