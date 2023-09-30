Asian Games 2023: India’s Lovlina Borgohain confirms medal

Hangzhou: India’s Lovlina Borgohain assured a medal for the country in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. The Olympic medallist and reigning world champion Lovlina Borgohain defeated Suyeon Seong of South Korea in the women’s 75kg quarter-finals. This is the Indian Lovlina’s maiden Asian Games medal.

Earlier in the day, Preeti Pawar entered the semifinals of women’s 54kg. She defeated Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan 4-1 by split decision. Preeti also secured a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics next year.

The Asian Games 2023 is also a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier event. In men’s events, the gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions will be issued a quota to Paris 2024. In the women’s categories, four quotas will be on offer for all categories other than the 66kg and 75kg, for which there will be two berths on offer like men’s.