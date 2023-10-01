Tejasvi Sury writes Karnataka CM to reconsider party’s prohibition on carpooling

Tejasvi Surya, a senior in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Lok Sabha representative from Bengaluru South, urged the Karnataka government to reconsider the ban on carpooling in Bengaluru on Sunday, claiming that it would cause serious ‘traffic congestion’ in the IT hub.

The BJP MP requested that the Congress government rethink its prohibition on carpooling in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He also requested that the government make the required legislative amendments in the city.

Due to Bengaluru’s present traffic issues, Surya stated that ‘ride-sharing and carpooling are immediate and suitable remedies to ease the mobility crisis to a certain extent.’

According to rules established by the Transport Department, he continued, the prohibition on such carpooling services is ‘detrimental to the interests of the city and will only make the traffic congestion worse.’ He emphasised how the restriction would result in an increase in personal vehicles on the road.

‘Each of those carpooling persons will choose to commute with their own vehicle to work rather than using an unreliable and overcrowded bus service, cabs, autos, or an incomplete metro network,’ the BJP MP said in his letter.

The Bengaluru transport authority outlawed carpooling on Saturday, with fines of up to Rs 10,000 possible. Carpooling is not permitted, according to the government, because private vehicles cannot be utilised for business.

Tejasvi Surya said on X that the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 are ‘outdated and insufficient to meet the needs of the present day’ after sharing an IndiaToday report about the ban.

‘While it is the Government of Karnataka’s contention that private vehicles cannot be used for commercial purposes, it must also be remembered that the law needs to be amended as per the changing times,’ he said in the letter.

The city’s mobility crisis will only get worse if mentioning regulations are punished, Surya continued. In order to reduce congestion in the city, he said on X, ‘The Karnataka Govt should prioritise ‘Quality of Life’ over antiquated rules and encourage innovation among ride-sharing apps.’

According to the most recent decision, those who participate in carpooling via mobile applications risk consequences, including a penalty of between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 and a six-month suspension of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).