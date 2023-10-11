Tips to safeguard your eyes at work without bold words:

1. Use proper lighting: Ensure your workspace is well-lit to reduce eye strain. Use task lighting if necessary to illuminate your work area adequately.

2. Adjust your computer: Position your computer monitor at eye level, and adjust the screen settings for brightness, contrast, and font size to reduce glare and eye fatigue.

3. Take regular breaks: Follow the 20-20-20 rule – every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and focus on something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.

4. Blink often: Blinking helps moisten your eyes and prevents them from drying out. Be mindful of blinking, especially when staring at screens.

5. Anti-glare screens: Consider using anti-glare filters for your computer screen to minimize reflections and glare.

6. Ergonomic workspace: Arrange your workspace ergonomically. Ensure your chair, desk, and computer are positioned to promote a natural posture.

7. Eye protection: If your job involves potential eye hazards, wear appropriate protective eyewear, such as safety goggles or glasses.

8. Hydrate: Stay well-hydrated to maintain good eye health. Drink enough water throughout the day.

9. Eye exercises: Practice eye exercises to strengthen eye muscles and reduce eye fatigue. Simple exercises like rolling your eyes or focusing on near and distant objects can help.

10. Screen time: Limit excessive screen time outside of work to give your eyes a break.

11. Regular eye checkups: Schedule regular eye examinations to detect and address any vision problems or eye conditions promptly.

12. Dust and allergens: Keep your workspace clean to minimize dust and allergens that can irritate your eyes.

13. Proper nutrition: Consume a diet rich in eye-healthy nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants. Foods like carrots, spinach, and citrus fruits are good choices.

14. Adequate rest: Ensure you get enough sleep, as fatigue can contribute to eye strain.