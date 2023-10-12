Ghee-Infused Syrupy Cucumber Curry Delight

Cucumber holds a special place in Indian cuisine, being one of the earliest vegetables used in our culinary traditions. Despite its high water content, cucumber offers numerous health benefits, particularly for skin ailments and itching. This versatile vegetable plays a vital role in various dishes, some of which are surprisingly easy to prepare. One such dish is the syrupy cucumber curry, which stands out due to the aromatic touch of ghee, infusing it with a delightful flavor.

Here’s the recipe for this delectable dish:

**Ingredients:**

– 1 cucumber

– Salt to taste

– 1 teaspoon chili powder

– ¼ teaspoon yellow turmeric powder

– 10 shallots

– 1 onion

– 2 sprigs of curry leaves

– 2 teaspoons of ghee

– A few red chilies

– A pinch of fenugreek

– A pinch of mustard

– Oil for sautéing

**Preparation:**

1. Begin by peeling the cucumber and giving it a thorough wash.

2. Cut the cucumber into small, bite-sized pieces.

3. In a pan, cook the cucumber by adding a bit of water, along with yellow turmeric powder, salt, and chili powder.

4. Meanwhile, shred the shallots and onion, and sauté them in ghee in another pan until they turn golden.

5. Once the cucumber is tender and cooked, add the sautéed shallots and onion to it.

6. Stir well to ensure all the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

7. In the second pan, heat some oil and splutter the mustard seeds, then sauté the red chilies, fenugreek, and curry leaves.

8. Add this aromatic mix to the cucumber curry.

9. Your delectable syrupy cucumber dish is now ready to be enjoyed.