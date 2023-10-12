Know all benefits of healthy sex life

Sex is pleasurable. It also has several health and mental benefits. Sex improves our mood, increase the flexibility of our body, improve immunity or decrease depression and anxiety. Sex is extremely crucial in boosting intimacy in any relationship, eventually resulting in a stronger bond among the couple.

Limits Headache Pain:- According to the study done on the impact of sexual activities on idiopathic headaches, it was found that sexual activity can lead to partial or complete relief of headaches in some migraine and a few cluster headache patients. It was also found that 60 per cent of those with migraines and 30 per cent of those suffering from clustered headaches reported relief from their headaches if they had sex during an episode.

Counts as Regular Exercise:- Daily sex activities can be counted as Regular Exercise. It will help you have a good immune system and a healthy heart.

Quality Sleep:- Satisfying sex leads to a night of good quality sleep.

Also Read: Eat these foods to reduce mood swings

Stress Relief:- A healthy sex trend is a great stress reliever. It eases your daily tension and makes you feel relaxed.

Promotes Mood:- A healthy sex activity promotes your mood and gives you a feeling of happiness.