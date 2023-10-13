4,000+ Screens, National Cinema Day: Enjoy Rs 99 Tickets Across the Nation!

As the eagerly anticipated National Cinema Day approaches on October 13, film enthusiasts nationwide are in for a treat, with the opportunity to savor the magic of the silver screen for the mere price of Rs 99 per admission. This cinematic celebration is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and numerous cinemas across the country, all dedicated to igniting the passion of movie lovers.

Following the monumental success of last year’s event, which witnessed an astonishing single-day attendance of 6.5 million, this year’s National Cinema Day promises to be even grander. More than 4,000 participating screens will be at the heart of this extraordinary movie marathon, ready to immerse audiences in the wonder of film.

This special occasion serves as a unifying experience for moviegoers of all ages, commemorating the remarkable achievements of multiple box office hits throughout the year. It’s a heartfelt expression of gratitude to the loyal cinema audience who have contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who have yet to return to their local theaters. Notable cinema chains such as PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite, and many others have enthusiastically joined the National Cinema Day festivities.