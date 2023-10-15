Injured Maoist airlifted to hospital by police after 5 kilometre treck on their shoulders

According to a police statement, security forces saved the life of an injured Maoist by carrying him on their shoulders and walking with him for five kilometres through a forest in West Singhbhum district.

After a confrontation with Maoists, security personnel found an injured Maoist in the Hussipi forest on Friday, it claimed. He had been left behind by his fellow Maoists and was wailing in anguish.

To save his life, the security personnel hoisted the injured Maoist on their shoulders and transported him five km via a forest road lined with IEDs to their Haathiburu camp.

Medical staff at the camp provided the injured Maoist with initial care. The injured Maoist was flown and brought to a hospital in Ranchi, the state capital, on Saturday, according to the statement.

In the West Singhbhum district, the Jharkhand Police have started an anti-Maoist operation.