Air quality in New Delhi to improve as weather agencies predict light rain showers

The overall air quality in New Delhi, the capital of India, is anticipated to improve to the “moderate” category as per weather forecasts, which predict light rain showers in specific areas.

On Sunday, the city’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 233, representing a slight improvement compared to the previous day. Over the past four days, Delhi has experienced poor air quality, with the worst air quality of the season recorded on Saturday, registering an average AQI of 257.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department have attributed the improved air quality on Sunday to a shift in the wind direction, transitioning from northwesterly to easterly. This change in wind direction brought some moisture and resulted in light rainfall in certain parts of the region.

According to an IMD official, Monday and Tuesday are also expected to witness light rain and easterly winds, contributing to air quality that falls within the moderate range.

However, some locations in the region still reported air quality that is less than ideal. For instance, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) station at Anand Vihar recorded an ‘poor’ air quality level of 262 at 10 am on Monday. Meanwhile, the ITO station registered a moderate air quality with an AQI of 142, Noida recorded an AQI of 204, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport documented an AQI of 190.

The CPCB classifies AQI as follows: 0-50 as “good,” 51-100 as “satisfactory,” 101-200 as “moderate,” 201-300 as “poor,” 301-400 as “very poor,” and over 400 as “severe.”