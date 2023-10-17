Udhayanidhi claims petition based on ideological differences in Sanatana Dharma controversy

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a leader from the DMK party and a Tamil Nadu Minister, has responded to a petition challenging his holding of public office due to alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks. He asserted that the plea was motivated by ideological differences and disclosed that the petitioner belonged to a Hindu right-wing outfit. His senior counsel, P Wilson, argued that Article 25 of the Constitution, which ensures the right to practice and propagate religion, also encompasses the right to practice and propagate atheism. Wilson further contended that Article 25 in conjunction with Article 19(1)(A), guaranteeing freedom of expression, safeguards the Minister’s speech.

The right-wing organization, Hindu Munnani, had filed a quo warranto, questioning Udhayanidhi’s eligibility to hold public office following his alleged comments against Sanatana Dharma at an event held the previous month. Wilson contended that the petitioners pursued this case due to their fundamental ideological differences, as the DMK represents Dravidian ideology, which advocates self-respect, equality, rational thought, and brotherhood, in contrast to the opposing sect’s emphasis on division based on caste. The judge has scheduled further hearings for the case on October 31 and requested the petitioners to provide the event invitation where Udhayanidhi is claimed to have made the statements and the list of attendees.