Air India announces special discount offer for passengers

Mumbai: National air carrier of India, Air India announced a special sale for passengers. The offer is available on its India-Singapore and India-Bangkok routes. The sale is for passengers traveling in economy and business class for travel until March 2024. The flight booking at special sale fares will only take place from October 18 to 21.

Passengers can book tickets on India-Singapore routes with fares starting from Rs 13,330 and on India-Bangkok routes from Rs 17,045 for economy round-trip. For business class round-trip, the India-Singapore routes fare start from Rs 70,290, and on the India-Bangkok routes from Rs 49,120.

The sale is open on all channels, including Air India’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, and through authorized travel agents. The seats available on sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.