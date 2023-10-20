BMW launches BMW i7 M70 xDrive, BMW 740d M Sport in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury automobile brand, BMW launched its BMW i7 M70 xDrive and BMW 740d M Sport in India. The BMW 7 Series is now available in petrol, diesel, electric and an all-electric performance variants.

The BMW 740d M Sport is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, while the all-electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Both these cars are available at all BMW India dealerships. The BMW 740d M Sport is priced at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is available for Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

The BMW 740d M Sport is available in Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue colours. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive gets two-tone paintworks along with BMW individual paintwork as standard — Black Sapphire Roof or Oxide Grey Roof paintwork are possible with BMW individual paintwork of customer’s choice. The choice of paintwork can be made online at BMW visualizer. Both 740d M Sport and i7 M70 xDrive are offered in BMW individual leather Merino upholstery in Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black and Smoke White.

The BMW 740d M Sport uses a 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 286hp of maximum power and 650Nm of peak torque. The car accelerates from 0-100kmph in 6 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive’s rear-axle motor has a six-phase design with a dual inverter. The car instantly accelerates from 0-100kmph in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph. It produces an output of 660hp and a maximum torque of 1,100Nm. The lithium-ion recyclable battery, integrated into the floor, has a net capacity of 101.7kWh providing a range of up to 560km (WLTP).