Air Arabia announces new international flight service

Sharjah: Low-budget air carrier based in Sharjah, Air Arabia announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate flights to Giza City in Egypt. Air Arabia will operate five non-stop weekly flights connecting Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) with Sphinx International Airport (SPX) in Giza from December 6.

The return flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Bookings are now available on Air Arabia’s website, or by calling its call centre, and through travel agencies.

This will be Air Arabia’s fourth destination in Egypt from Sharjah, following Cairo International Airport, Borg Al-Arab International Airport and Sohag International Airport.