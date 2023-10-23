Indian Oil Corporation announces 1720 vacancies: Details inside

Mumbai: Public sector oil company in the country, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued invited applications for the recruitment of various posts. There 1,720 vacancies. IOCL is recruiting Trade Apprentice, Technical Apprentice, and Technician Apprentice.

Online applications opened at 10am on October 21, 2023. The deadline for applying to the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is November 20, 2023. No applications will be accepted after this date. Application forms with incorrect information will not be accepted.

The minimum age to apply is 18 years, and the maximum age is 24 years. Age will be calculated as of October 31, 2023. There will be age relaxation for OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and reserved categories, as per the specified rules.

To be eligible, candidates should have completed class 10 or 12 and possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The required qualification for candidates who have completed Class 12, a degree, or a diploma should be obtained from a recognized Board, University, or Institute as a full-time regular course in the applicable trade or discipline. A minimum of 50 per cent marks is necessary in the overall aggregate (with a relaxation to 45 per cent for SC/ST and Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates, in the seats specifically reserved for them). For more information, candidates can refer to the official website.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website.

Click on the recruitment link.

Enter your personal details and submit.

Log in with your user ID and password.

Complete the form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the form and take a printout.