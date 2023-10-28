Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched its ‘Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro’. Xiaomi 14 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The price goes up to CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,200) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration and CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It costs CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration. Both smartphones are available in Classic Black, Rock Blue, Snow Mountain Pink and White (translated from Chinese) colours. Details regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in India are yet to be announced by the company.

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 14 Pro runs on the company’s new HyperOS interface and features a 6.73-inch 2.5D LTPO display with a 2K resolution (1,440×3,200 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the brand-new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The new series is the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s new chipset. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 14 has the same SIM and software specifications as the Xiaomi 14 Pro. However, the vanilla model features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200×2,600 pixels) display with 1.5K resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3000 nits and full DC dimming. It is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and an IP68 rating are also available on the standard Xiaomi 14 model. Connectivity options are identical to the Xiaomi 14 Pro, as the sensors.