State Police Chief Confirms IED Blast; NIA May Lead Investigation

State Police Chief Dr. Shaik Darvesh Saheb has officially confirmed that an IED, or improvised explosive device, was indeed utilized in the explosion that occurred at the Zamra Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassry, Kochi, on Sunday. The investigation team has successfully recovered remnants of the IED within the hall.

During a press conference, DGP Saheb revealed, “A preliminary investigation has ascertained the use of an IED device in the blast.” He further stated that a specialized team will be assembled to carry out a thorough investigation and emphasized the importance of avoiding the spread of unverified information on social media. Saheb warned, “Strict action will be taken against individuals disseminating fake news.”

Reports indicate that a full team of NIA investigators has arrived at the scene. There are unverified reports suggesting that the IED was concealed within a tiffin box, ultimately causing the explosion. Additionally, sources claim that CCTV footage captured a vehicle speeding away from the center just moments before the blast. Investigators suspect that the individual responsible for planting the IED may have been driving the vehicle.

The police’s confirmation of an IED’s use in the blast coincided with the Union home ministry’s announcement that low-intensity explosives were deployed in the multiple explosions. Sources suggest that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the ongoing investigation. As a precautionary measure, the police have cordoned off the convention hall where the incident occurred, and comprehensive examinations by forensic experts, fingerprint analysts, the fire brigade, and the bomb squad are currently underway.

In light of the situation, the police have assumed complete control of the convention center. The district authorities have organized vehicles to transport participants to a prayer meeting, instructing them to vacate the premises immediately and assuring the safety of their belongings inside the hall.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has engaged with the Chief Minister to assess the situation and has directed the NIA and National Security Guard to initiate an inquiry into the incident. Tragically, the explosion resulted in one fatality and 36 individuals sustaining injuries. Eighteen of the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi, while others are receiving treatment at private hospitals. Notably, three of the injured, including a child, are in critical condition, and the identity of the deceased individual remains unconfirmed at this time.