Tamil Nadu to deploy over 17,000 special buses for Deepavali

The state transport department has announced plans to operate over 17,000 buses during the Deepavali festival in Tamil Nadu. This decision was reached during a meeting chaired by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar. The operation of these special buses will take place from November 9 to 11 and between November 13 and 15 across the state. The meeting, held at the secretariat, involved Transport Secretary Phanindra Reddy, senior department officials, and police authorities.

During the Deepavali festival, the transport department will deploy 10,975 buses, with 4,675 buses operating from Chennai and 5,920 from other districts. Chennai city alone will see an average of 2,100 buses in operation during these three days. Additionally, 3,167 extra buses will serve passengers traveling to Chennai from November 13 to 15, along with 3,825 special buses in other districts. These special buses will operate from six locations in Chennai, including the Madhavaram new bus stand, KK Nagar MTC bus stand, Tambaram Aringar Anna bus stand (MEPZ), Tambaram railway station bus stop, Poonamalle bypass bus stop, and Koyambedu MGR bus terminus.

To facilitate passenger boarding from Tambaram and Perungalathur, local government buses will run from Koyambedu bus stand via Poonamalle, Nazrethpet, Outer Ring Road, and Vandalur to Kilambakkam temporary bus stand. For those using private vehicles, it is advisable to avoid the Tambaram-Perungalathur route during these three days and instead take the Tiruporur-Chengalpattu route or Vandalur Outer Ring Road. Passengers can purchase bus tickets at ten reservation counters set up at Koyambedu bus stand and one at the MEPZ bus stand. Booking can also be done through the TNSTC app or the website www.tnstc.in. For inquiries and complaints, passengers can reach the 24×7 helpline numbers at 9445014450 or 9445014436. Complaints related to excessive fares charged by private operators can be reported at toll-free numbers 1800 425 6151, 044-24749002, 044-26280445, and 044-26281611.