Hachiko, Japan’s ever-faithful dog turns 100

The centenary of Japan’s beloved dog, Hachiko, is commemorated this week, marking decades of a bustling scene outside Tokyo’s Shibuya station. Locals and tourists alike form queues to capture photos with the statue of this famous dog, whose tale of unwavering loyalty has made him a cherished symbol for generations.

Hachiko, owned by university professor Hidesaburo Ueno, faithfully awaited his master’s return at Shibuya station daily. Following Ueno’s unexpected demise in 1925, Hachiko continued to wait for nearly a decade until his own passing in March 1935.

The poignant story resonated with locals, prompting them to contribute funds for a statue in 1934, shortly before Hachiko’s death. The narrative also inspired films such as the Japanese “Hachik? Monogatari” and the English “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale,” starring Richard Gere. Additionally, an Indian film in 2015 drew inspiration from this heartwarming story.

While Hachiko’s original statue was melted down during World War II, a new one was erected in 1948 and has since become a popular meeting point. Today, people line up to capture photos with the statue of the Japanese Akita dog, a breed with its own museum in Odate, Hachiko’s birthplace.

As tourists like Spanish honeymooner Omar Sanchez express their admiration for Hachiko’s enduring loyalty, the story continues to resonate globally. US businessman Daniel Callahan emphasizes the sweetness of the tale and the need for uplifting narratives in a world often characterized by fractures. Hachiko’s legacy endures as a heartwarming reminder of devotion and connection.