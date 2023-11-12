Pakwan: Crispy Bread Ready to Illuminate Your Deepavali Celebration!

Introducing the Pakwan, a delightful Sindhi bread that adds a crispy crunch to your Deepavali celebrations. Traditionally paired with an array of chutneys, this versatile dish can stand alone as a festive treat. Let’s embark on the journey of crafting this intriguing delicacy.

**Ingredients:**

– ¾ cup of wheat powder

– ¼ cup maida or refined wheat powder

– Salt (as required)

– ½ cup thick ghee

– Rice powder (as required)

**Preparation:**

1. Combine wheat powder with maida.

2. Knead into a semi-thick dough, gradually adding salt and water.

3. Mix rice powder with ghee and spread the mixture over the dough.

4. Cut the dough into 1.5-inch strips, stacking three to four strips together.

5. Roll the strips gently, creating small poori-sized pieces.

6. Heat ample oil in a kadai for deep frying.

7. Fry the bits in medium-hot oil until golden and crisp.

8. While deep-frying, pour hot oil over the pakwan using a slotted spoon.

9. The bits will separate into different layers.

10. Serve the dish hot, savoring the layers of flavor and crispiness.

In the words of culinary delight, “Pakwan: A festive symphony of textures and flavors awaits your Deepavali feast!”