Exploring Bali’s Temples, Swinging on Giant Swings, and Nestling in Bird Sanctuaries: Meera Nandan’s Bali Adventure

“Is a Bali trip complete without a swing?” questions actress Meera Nandan on her social media, sharing a plethora of photos and videos from her Bali adventures. From iconic temples like Tanah Lot and Beratan to Tegalalang’s lush rice terraces, Meera captures the essence of Bali’s diverse attractions. In Tanah Lot, the temple on the sea, she delves into its history, built by Shaivite monk Dang Hyang Nirartha in the 16th century. Legends of sea snakes guarding the temple add mystical allure. Beratan temple, dedicated to goddess Dewi Danu, showcases a blend of Hindu and Buddhist elements on the shores of Beratan Lake. Meera also explores Ubud’s Tegalalang rice terrace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its breathtaking stepped paddy fields. Ubud’s lush greenery, filled with forests and captivating landscapes, completes her Bali escapade.