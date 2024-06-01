Powerful earthquake hits Chile

Antofagasta: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Antofagasta, Chile on Saturday. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 116 km (72.08 miles). The epicenter of the earthquake was about 42 km (26 miles) west-south-west of Ollague, Chile.

As per reports, the tremors were felt in n Antofagasta and Tarapaca regions of Chile; Potosi Department, Bolivia, and extreme northwestern Argentina. There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties.

Chile and Haiti are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world and are situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions frequently occur.