Forex Market: Indian rupee drops against dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday (April 3). As per forex traders, the broad-based tariffs on multiple countries, including India by the US influenced investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 85.77 and quickly lost ground to 85.78, down by 26 paise. The currency had closed at 85.50 per dollar on Wednesday (April 2).

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against six major currencies, was down 0.72% at 103.06. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1,538.88 crore on Wednesday (April 2).