India’s manufacturing sector growth hits 8-month high in March

New Delhi: India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to hit 8-month high in March. As per data released by HSBC and compiled by S&P Global, India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index surged to 58.1 in March 2025. The manufacturing PMI in February dropped to a 14-month low of 56.3.

The reading above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Manufacturing PMI data is an economic indicator that measures the activity level in the manufacturing sector. It is based on a survey of purchasing managers across manufacturing industries and provides insights into business conditions, including production, new orders, employment, supplier delivery times, and inventory levels.

The PMI is a weighted average of the five indices, namely New Orders (30%), Output (25%), Employment (20%), Suppliers’ Delivery Times (15%), and Stocks of Purchases (10%). The index is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers.