Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut Lead in Mandi

BJP Newcomers Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil Lead in Mandi and Meerut. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, contesting from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, is currently ahead by over 40,000 votes. Meanwhile, Arun Govil, known for his role in the TV series “Ramayan,” is leading in the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut1 Exciting developments in the electoral race!

Other notable celebrity candidates are also making their mark. Veteran actor Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura, is ahead by over 2 lakh votes. Actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Kerala, is leading by over 73,000 votes. Shatrughan Sinha, who received a ticket from the Trinamool Congress, is leading in Asansol, West Bengal, with a lead of over 47,000 votes. Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, both BJP candidates, are also ahead in their respective constituencies1. The electoral trends indicate that the NDA is close to the 300-seat mark, comfortably surpassing the magic figure of 272, with the opposition INDIA bloc making significant gains1.