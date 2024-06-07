Try this Chennai Biryani Recipe

Ingredients:
– For Marination:
– 1 kg chicken (cut into pieces)
– 1 cup yogurt
– 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
– 1 tsp turmeric powder
– 2 tsp red chili powder
– 1 tsp salt
– For Rice:
– 3 cups basmati rice
– 4 cups water
– 2 bay leaves
– 4 cloves
– 4 green cardamom
– 2-inch cinnamon stick
– 1 tsp salt
– For Biryani:
– 3 large onions (sliced)
– 3 tomatoes (chopped)
– 3 green chilies (slit)
– 1 cup mint leaves (chopped)
– 1 cup coriander leaves (chopped)
– 1/2 cup oil
– 2 tbsp ghee
– 1 tbsp biryani masala
– 1 tsp garam masala
– 1 tsp cumin seeds
– 1 lemon (juice)
– A few strands of saffron (soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk)
Instructions:
1. Marinate the Chicken:
– In a large bowl, mix the chicken pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight in the refrigerator.
2. Prepare the Rice:
– Wash the basmati rice thoroughly until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes, then drain.
– In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add bay leaves, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and salt. Add the drained rice and cook until it is 70-80% done (the rice should still have a bite to it). Drain the rice and set it aside.
3. Cook the Chicken:
– In a large pot or a pressure cooker, heat the oil and ghee. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.
– Add the sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
– Add the tomatoes and green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes are soft and the oil starts to separate.
– Add the marinated chicken and cook on medium-high heat until the chicken is browned and cooked through.
– Add the biryani masala and garam masala. Mix well.
4. Layer the Biryani:
– In the same pot with the cooked chicken, layer half of the partially cooked rice.
– Sprinkle half of the chopped mint and coriander leaves over the rice.
– Add the remaining rice as the next layer.
– Drizzle the saffron milk over the rice. Squeeze the lemon juice on top.
– Sprinkle the remaining mint and coriander leaves.
5. Dum Cooking:
– Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid. You can seal the edges with dough to ensure no steam escapes.
– Cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes. Alternatively, you can place a heavy-bottomed pan underneath the pot to prevent burning.
6. Serve:
– Once done, gently fluff the biryani with a fork, ensuring the layers remain intact.
– Serve hot with raita, boiled eggs, and a squeeze of lemon juice if desired.
Enjoy your flavorful and aromatic Chennai Biryani!
Post Your Comments