Try this Chennai Biryani Recipe

Ingredients:

– For Marination:

– 1 kg chicken (cut into pieces)

– 1 cup yogurt

– 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 2 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp salt

– For Rice:

– 3 cups basmati rice

– 4 cups water

– 2 bay leaves

– 4 cloves

– 4 green cardamom

– 2-inch cinnamon stick

– 1 tsp salt

– For Biryani:

– 3 large onions (sliced)

– 3 tomatoes (chopped)

– 3 green chilies (slit)

– 1 cup mint leaves (chopped)

– 1 cup coriander leaves (chopped)

– 1/2 cup oil

– 2 tbsp ghee

– 1 tbsp biryani masala

– 1 tsp garam masala

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 lemon (juice)

– A few strands of saffron (soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk)

Instructions:

1. Marinate the Chicken:

– In a large bowl, mix the chicken pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight in the refrigerator.

2. Prepare the Rice:

– Wash the basmati rice thoroughly until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes, then drain.

– In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add bay leaves, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and salt. Add the drained rice and cook until it is 70-80% done (the rice should still have a bite to it). Drain the rice and set it aside.

3. Cook the Chicken:

– In a large pot or a pressure cooker, heat the oil and ghee. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.

– Add the sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

– Add the tomatoes and green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes are soft and the oil starts to separate.

– Add the marinated chicken and cook on medium-high heat until the chicken is browned and cooked through.

– Add the biryani masala and garam masala. Mix well.

4. Layer the Biryani:

– In the same pot with the cooked chicken, layer half of the partially cooked rice.

– Sprinkle half of the chopped mint and coriander leaves over the rice.

– Add the remaining rice as the next layer.

– Drizzle the saffron milk over the rice. Squeeze the lemon juice on top.

– Sprinkle the remaining mint and coriander leaves.

5. Dum Cooking:

– Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid. You can seal the edges with dough to ensure no steam escapes.

– Cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes. Alternatively, you can place a heavy-bottomed pan underneath the pot to prevent burning.

6. Serve:

– Once done, gently fluff the biryani with a fork, ensuring the layers remain intact.

– Serve hot with raita, boiled eggs, and a squeeze of lemon juice if desired.

Enjoy your flavorful and aromatic Chennai Biryani!