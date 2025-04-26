Former BSF personnel with Alzheimer’s assaulted in Pathanamthitta; nurse arrested

In a disturbing incident in Pathanamthitta, a 59-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s, Sasidharan Pillai, was violently assaulted by his home nurse, Vishnu. The attack, which was captured on CCTV, shows Vishnu dragging and beating Pillai while he was naked. The nurse, who had been employed by an agency in Adoor for about a month and a half, was arrested after the footage revealed the extent of the abuse.

The elderly victim sustained severe internal injuries and is currently in critical condition. Initially, Vishnu had claimed that Pillai’s injuries were the result of a fall and had taken him to the hospital. However, after reviewing the CCTV footage, Pillai’s family grew suspicious and discovered the horrifying truth behind the injuries, leading them to file a police complaint.

The assault is believed to have taken place on April 22, with the victim first admitted to a private hospital in Adoor and later transferred to a specialized medical facility in Parumala for further treatment. The case has sparked outrage, and Vishnu is now in police custody for his actions.