UN Security Council ‘strongly condemns’ Terror Attack in Pahalgam

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, most of them tourists. In a press statement issued by the Council’s president on behalf of all 15 members, including non-permanent member Pakistan, the UNSC expressed deep sympathy for the victims’ families and the governments of India and Nepal, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The UNSC emphasized the need to bring to justice those responsible for planning, financing, and supporting the attack, calling it a “reprehensible act of terrorism.” It called upon all states to cooperate in accordance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions. The statement reaffirmed that terrorism, regardless of motive or location, is unjustifiable and one of the most serious threats to global peace and security.

In the aftermath of the attack, India imposed several retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including expelling Pakistani military attaches, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and closing the Attari land-transit point. Pakistan responded by shutting its airspace to Indian airlines and halting bilateral trade, including through third-party countries. Islamabad also rejected India’s suspension of the water treaty, warning that any interference with water flow could be viewed as an act of war.