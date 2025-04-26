Pakistan breaches LoC ceasefire again, Indian Army retaliates: Official

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir by carrying out unprovoked small arms fire on the night of April 25-26, according to a defence official. The Pakistani Army opened fire from multiple posts, prompting an appropriate response from the Indian Army. No casualties were reported from the incident, which marks the second consecutive night of such provocations.

Tensions along the LoC had escalated the previous day with speculative firing, believed to be a test of Indian soldiers’ readiness. This comes amid heightened calls in India for stronger actions against terror activities originating from across the border, especially following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, where militants killed 26 civilians. In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty and took steps to expel Pakistani diplomats.

Additionally, a separate gunfight broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on April 25, where security forces clashed with terrorists. One terrorist was injured, and two senior police officers were also wounded during the exchange. The operation was launched based on intelligence about terrorist activity in the area. The previous day, a Special Forces soldier was killed in another encounter with militants in Udhampur district.