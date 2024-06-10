BJP MP Suresh Gopi denies resignation rumors, Calls Modi 3.0 role a ‘Pride’

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday (June 10) dismissed reports about his resignation from the Modi 3.0 government. Media speculated that the BJP MP from Thrissur wanted to focus on his film career, prompting his resignation request.

Gopi took to social media to clarify, stating, “Some media outlets are incorrectly reporting that I plan to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is entirely false. Serving in the Modi Government and representing the people of Kerala is a matter of pride. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are dedicated to Kerala’s development and prosperity.”

Reports suggested Gopi was disappointed with his appointment as Minister of State despite his significant contribution to the BJP’s historic win in Kerala. When called to Delhi for his swearing-in, he informed the BJP leadership about his existing commitments to ongoing film projects. In the Lok Sabha elections, Gopi secured 4,12,338 votes, defeating CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar by 74,686 votes, while Congress candidate K Muraleedharan finished third with 3,28,124 votes.