Easy homemade Shawarma recipe

Ingredients:

For the Marinade:

– 500g boneless chicken thighs or breasts, thinly sliced

– 1/4 cup plain yogurt

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– Juice of 1 lemon

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon ground paprika

– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

– 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the Sauce:

– 1/2 cup plain yogurt

– 2 tablespoons tahini

– 1 clove garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– Salt and pepper to taste

For Assembling:

– 4 pita bread or flatbreads

– Sliced tomatoes

– Sliced cucumbers

– Sliced red onions

– Chopped lettuce

– Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

– Pickles (optional)

Instructions:

1. Marinate the Chicken:

– In a large bowl, mix together all the marinade ingredients: yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and spices.

– Add the sliced chicken to the bowl, ensuring each piece is well coated with the marinade.

– Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight for best flavor.

2. Cook the Chicken:

– Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F) or heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

– If using an oven, place the marinated chicken on a baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked and slightly charred at the edges.

– If using a skillet, heat a bit of oil and cook the chicken in batches, ensuring each piece is browned and cooked through.

3. Prepare the Sauce:

– In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.

4. Assemble the Shawarma:

– Warm the pita bread or flatbreads in a dry skillet or in the oven.

– Spread a generous amount of the yogurt-tahini sauce on each bread.

– Layer with cooked chicken slices, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, lettuce, and pickles if using.

– Sprinkle with fresh parsley if desired.

5. Serve:

– Roll up the pita bread or fold the flatbread over the fillings.

– Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade shawarma!