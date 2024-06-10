Easy homemade Shawarma recipe

Ingredients:
For the Marinade:
– 500g boneless chicken thighs or breasts, thinly sliced
– 1/4 cup plain yogurt
– 3 tablespoons olive oil
– Juice of 1 lemon
– 3 cloves garlic, minced
– 1 teaspoon ground cumin
– 1 teaspoon ground coriander
– 1 teaspoon ground paprika
– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
– 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
– 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
– 1/2 teaspoon salt
For the Sauce:
– 1/2 cup plain yogurt
– 2 tablespoons tahini
– 1 clove garlic, minced
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– Salt and pepper to taste
For Assembling:
– 4 pita bread or flatbreads
– Sliced tomatoes
– Sliced cucumbers
– Sliced red onions
– Chopped lettuce
– Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
– Pickles (optional)
Instructions:
1. Marinate the Chicken:
– In a large bowl, mix together all the marinade ingredients: yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and spices.
– Add the sliced chicken to the bowl, ensuring each piece is well coated with the marinade.
– Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight for best flavor.
2. Cook the Chicken:
– Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F) or heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
– If using an oven, place the marinated chicken on a baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked and slightly charred at the edges.
– If using a skillet, heat a bit of oil and cook the chicken in batches, ensuring each piece is browned and cooked through.
3. Prepare the Sauce:
– In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.
4. Assemble the Shawarma:
– Warm the pita bread or flatbreads in a dry skillet or in the oven.
– Spread a generous amount of the yogurt-tahini sauce on each bread.
– Layer with cooked chicken slices, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, lettuce, and pickles if using.
– Sprinkle with fresh parsley if desired.
5. Serve:
– Roll up the pita bread or fold the flatbread over the fillings.
– Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade shawarma!
