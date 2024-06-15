DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Kumaraswamy clarifies misquote: “Semiconductor sector vital for India’s strategy”

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, clarified on Saturday that his recent statements about subsidies for US-based Micron Technology in Gujarat were misquoted. Emphasizing the strategic importance of developing the semiconductor sector in India, he highlighted the need to create jobs for small-scale industries alongside this initiative. Kumaraswamy stated, “Bringing the semiconductor sector to India is strategic. We need it and must create jobs for our small-scale industry. I was misquoted and didn’t mention any state. I need to be cautious in the future.”

Kumaraswamy’s remarks followed reports questioning the investment in Micron Technology’s $2.5 billion semiconductor unit in Gujarat, which could receive subsidies of Rs 3.2 crore per job created. He clarified that while the new manufacturing unit would generate about 5,000 jobs with $2 billion in subsidies, he questioned the justification for allocating such substantial funds compared to benefits provided to small-scale industries in areas like Peenya, Bengaluru.

Having assumed office as the Minister for Steel on June 10, Kumaraswamy reflected on the disparity in benefits between large investments and small-scale industries, emphasizing the need to protect the nation’s wealth. He noted that small industries have created significant employment and deserve similar attention and support.

