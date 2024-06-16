Tropical Turmeric Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:
– 1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
– 1 cup fresh or frozen mango chunks
– 1 banana
– 1 cup coconut milk (or any milk of your choice)
– 1/2 cup orange juice
– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
– 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger (or a small piece of fresh ginger)
– 1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional, for added nutrition)
– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)
– Ice cubes (optional, for a thicker smoothie)
– A pinch of black pepper (enhances turmeric absorption)
Instructions:
1. Prepare Ingredients: Peel and chop the banana, pineapple, and mango if using fresh fruits.
2. Blend: In a blender, combine the pineapple, mango, banana, coconut milk, orange juice, turmeric, ginger, chia seeds, honey/maple syrup, and black pepper.
3. Adjust Consistency: Add ice cubes if you prefer a thicker smoothie. Blend until smooth and creamy.
4. Taste and Adjust Sweetness: Taste the smoothie and add more honey or maple syrup if you prefer it sweeter.
5. Serve: Pour the smoothie into glasses and enjoy immediately.
Post Your Comments