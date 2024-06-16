Tropical Turmeric Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks

– 1 cup fresh or frozen mango chunks

– 1 banana

– 1 cup coconut milk (or any milk of your choice)

– 1/2 cup orange juice

– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger (or a small piece of fresh ginger)

– 1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional, for added nutrition)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– Ice cubes (optional, for a thicker smoothie)

– A pinch of black pepper (enhances turmeric absorption)

Instructions:

1. Prepare Ingredients: Peel and chop the banana, pineapple, and mango if using fresh fruits.

2. Blend: In a blender, combine the pineapple, mango, banana, coconut milk, orange juice, turmeric, ginger, chia seeds, honey/maple syrup, and black pepper.

3. Adjust Consistency: Add ice cubes if you prefer a thicker smoothie. Blend until smooth and creamy.

4. Taste and Adjust Sweetness: Taste the smoothie and add more honey or maple syrup if you prefer it sweeter.

5. Serve: Pour the smoothie into glasses and enjoy immediately.