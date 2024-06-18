Tender Coconut Water Jelly recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups tender coconut water

– 1/2 cup tender coconut flesh, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup sugar (adjust according to sweetness preference)

– 2 tablespoons agar-agar powder (or 10 grams agar-agar strands)

– 1 cup water

– 1/2 cup thick coconut milk (optional, for added richness and flavor)

– Few drops of vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preparing Agar-Agar:

– If using agar-agar strands, break them into small pieces and soak in 1 cup of water for about 15-20 minutes to soften. If using agar-agar powder, you can skip this step.

2. Boiling Agar-Agar:

– After soaking, bring the agar-agar along with the water to a boil. Stir continuously until the agar-agar completely dissolves. If you are using agar-agar powder, you can directly add it to boiling water and stir well.

3. Adding Sugar:

– Add sugar to the boiling agar-agar mixture. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves completely.

4. Incorporating Coconut Water:

– Pour in the tender coconut water and mix well. Allow the mixture to simmer for another 5-7 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally.

5. Adding Coconut Flesh:

– Add the finely chopped tender coconut flesh to the mixture. Stir gently to combine.

6. Optional Step – Adding Coconut Milk:

– For a richer texture and enhanced coconut flavor, you can add thick coconut milk at this stage. Stir well to combine. This step is optional.

7. Flavoring (Optional):

– If desired, add a few drops of vanilla extract for added flavor. Stir well.

8. Setting the Jelly:

– Pour the mixture into moulds or a shallow dish. Allow it to cool at room temperature for a while.

9. Refrigeration:

– Once slightly cooled, refrigerate the jelly for at least 2-3 hours, or until it sets completely and becomes firm.

10. Serving:

– Once set, gently remove the jelly from the moulds or cut it into desired shapes if using a dish. Serve chilled.

11. Garnishing (Optional):

– You can garnish the Tender Coconut Water Jelly with additional pieces of tender coconut flesh before serving for added texture.

Enjoy your refreshing Tender Coconut Water Jelly! It’s a delightful treat, especially during hot weather.