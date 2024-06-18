 Turmeric Golden Milk Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy, such as almond, coconut, or soy milk)

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

– 1/4 teaspoon ginger powder (or 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

– A pinch of black pepper (enhances absorption of turmeric)

– A pinch of nutmeg (optional)

– A pinch of cayenne pepper (optional, for a bit of heat)

Instructions:

1. Combine Ingredients:

– In a small saucepan, combine the milk, turmeric powder, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, black pepper, and any optional spices (nutmeg and cayenne pepper).

2. Heat the Mixture:

– Place the saucepan over medium heat. Stir continuously to prevent the spices from clumping and to ensure even mixing.

3. Simmer:

– Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Do not let it boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

4. Sweeten:

– Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the honey or maple syrup and the vanilla extract if using. Adjust the sweetness to your preference.

5. Strain (Optional):

– If you used fresh grated ginger or if you prefer a smoother texture, you can strain the golden milk through a fine mesh sieve into a mug.

6. Serve:

– Pour the golden milk into a mug. You can sprinkle a little extra cinnamon on top for garnish if desired.