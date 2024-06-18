 Turmeric Golden Milk Recipe

Ingredients:
– 2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy, such as almond, coconut, or soy milk)
– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
– 1/4 teaspoon ginger powder (or 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger)
– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)
– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
– A pinch of black pepper (enhances absorption of turmeric)
– A pinch of nutmeg (optional)
– A pinch of cayenne pepper (optional, for a bit of heat)
Instructions:
1. Combine Ingredients:
– In a small saucepan, combine the milk, turmeric powder, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, black pepper, and any optional spices (nutmeg and cayenne pepper).
2. Heat the Mixture:
– Place the saucepan over medium heat. Stir continuously to prevent the spices from clumping and to ensure even mixing.
3. Simmer:
– Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Do not let it boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.
4. Sweeten:
– Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the honey or maple syrup and the vanilla extract if using. Adjust the sweetness to your preference.
5. Strain (Optional):
– If you used fresh grated ginger or if you prefer a smoother texture, you can strain the golden milk through a fine mesh sieve into a mug.
6. Serve:
– Pour the golden milk into a mug. You can sprinkle a little extra cinnamon on top for garnish if desired.
