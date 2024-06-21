Know what is  eco-anxiety

Eco-anxiety is anxiety pertaining to the environment we live in. Eco-anxiety refers to a fear of environmental damage or ecological disaster. Displaced people and forced migrants are among the groups of people who are most likely to suffer from Eco-anxiety.

According to the American Psychology Association (APA) define this as ‘the chronic fear of environmental cataclysm that comes from observing the seemingly irrevocable impact of climate change and the associated concern for one’s future and that of next generations is called eco-anxiety. Eco-anxiety is not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

From the curated list by the American Psychiatric Association, the changing climate affects mental health in the form of :

Trauma and shock

Aggression

Reduced feelings of autonomy and control

Feelings of helplessness

Feeling fatalism

Fear

Existential Dread

In case of severe conditions, it may further lead to further problems like issues in sleeping, appetite changes, difficulty in concentration etc.

Some research has found that going for walks in nature, like gardening, planting trees and other similar activities may be beneficial for people who have eco-anxiety or climate anxiety. Meditating in nature could also be helpful.