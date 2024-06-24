Bugatti unveils Tourbillon: Details

Mumbai: French manufacturer of high-performance automobiles, Bugatti has unveiled Tourbillion. Tourbillion succeeds the Chiron in the brand’s lineup of iconic hypercars.

The hypercar is priced at GBP 3.2 million (Rs 34 crore, excluding excise and taxes). Only 250 units of the Tourbillion will be made, all of which have already been sold out.

The Tourbillion uses a 8.3-litre naturally-aspirated V16. This is paired to three electric motors sourced from Rimac, two of which sit at the front and one at the rear, which provide an extra 800bhp, totalling 1,800bhp being sent to all the wheels. The 25kWh battery pack can aid the Tourbillon to move on e-power alone for 60km. The Tourbillon can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in two seconds, 0 to 200kmph in under five seconds and 0 to 300kmph in under 10 seconds. The top speed has been quoted as 445kmph.

The Tourbillon gets the horseshoe grille and the central spine The Tourbillon gets dihedral doors, allowing easy access into the cabin. The highlight of the cabin is the instrumentation, which is designed by Swiss watchmakers. It has 600 components and uses titanium, sapphire and ruby. The steering is mounted on a fixed hub, meaning that the gauge cluster never moves.