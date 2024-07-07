Karnataka faces severe dengue outbreak, Bengaluru hardest hit

As heavy rains persist across India, several southern states, notably Karnataka, are grappling with a severe uptick in vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue. Karnataka has recorded over 7,000 dengue cases this year as of July 6, with six fatalities reported due to the viral infection. Bengaluru, the state capital, has been hardest hit with 1,908 cases, followed by Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Haveri reporting significant numbers.

Health authorities in Karnataka have issued advisories urging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites and seek immediate medical attention if they show symptoms of dengue. The state health department is actively engaged in mosquito control measures and public awareness campaigns to curb the outbreak.

The dengue outbreak has also sparked political contention in Karnataka, with the BJP accusing the Congress-led government of mishandling the situation. In response, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao defended the government’s actions, including efforts to regulate prices for dengue testing in private hospitals. The BJP, however, continues to criticize the government, citing issues like inadequate hospital facilities and calling for accountability from Minister Rao.