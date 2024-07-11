Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials’ residences in Karnataka after ED raids

Lokayukta officials in Karnataka launched a sweeping crackdown on corruption following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, conducting simultaneous searches across nine districts. The operation, led by a team of 100 officers, targeted 56 locations linked to officials suspected of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. In Mandya, raids focused on retired Executive Engineer Sivaraju’s residence amid allegations of possessing disproportionate assets. Similar inspections were carried out in Mysore, investigating properties associated with Sivaraju and his relatives, including a farmhouse and residential properties in Nagamangala’s Ijjalaghat.

In Mysuru, Lokayukta officials raided the residence of Mahesh K., a Superintendent Engineer in the Irrigation Department, along with his office. The operation expanded to include a farmhouse in Tumbala village as part of an inquiry into alleged wealth accumulation beyond legitimate means. Across other districts like Hassan, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, and Belagavi, officials targeted properties belonging to various government officials, including engineers and revenue officers, suspected of financial misconduct. These raids mark a significant effort by Karnataka’s Lokayukta to curb corruption and ensure accountability among public servants.