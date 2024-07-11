Powerful earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 630 km.

The UAE’s seismic network also recorded the temblor, which registered a magnitude of 6.6. The Philippines’ seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks are expected.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.