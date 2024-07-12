Lightning : compensation announced

On Thursday, four more people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Bihar, in incidents reported from Siwan, Supaul, and Rohtas districts. According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), Siwan witnessed two deaths, while Supaul and Rohtas each reported one death.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his sorrow over the fatalities and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim. The chief minister also instructed the state disaster management department to raise public awareness about the dangers of lightning strikes and urged people to stay indoors during severe weather conditions. Kumar emphasized the importance of following the guidelines issued by the Meteorological Department.

This tragedy follows a recent spate of lightning strikes in Bihar, which claimed 12 lives last week across six districts. The casualties included four in Bhagalpur, three each in Jehanabad and Begusarai, and two each in Madhepura and Saharsa.

To date, over 40 people have died due to lightning strikes across Bihar. The chief minister’s ongoing efforts focus on educating the public and implementing safety measures to prevent further tragedies during inclement weather.