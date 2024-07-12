Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kashmir

Srinagar: A oderate intensity earthquake measuring magnitude of 4 on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, July 12, afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

‘EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir,’ said the National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter).

The tremors were felt in India and Pakistan. It was felt in Baramulla region of Jammu and Kashmir. The residents of Kashmir reported seismic activity around 12:26 pm.

More details awaited.