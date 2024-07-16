Crispy Fried Squid Recipe

Ingredients

– 500g fresh squid, cleaned and cut into rings

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup cornstarch

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1 cup cold sparkling water (or plain cold water)

– Vegetable oil for frying

– Lemon wedges (for serving)

– Fresh parsley, chopped (optional, for garnish)

Instructions

1. Prepare the Squid:

– Clean the squid thoroughly and cut it into rings. Pat dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

2. Make the Batter:

– In a large bowl, mix together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

– Gradually add the cold sparkling water to the dry ingredients, whisking until you get a smooth batter. The batter should be slightly thick but still runny enough to coat the squid rings.

3. Heat the Oil:

– Pour vegetable oil into a deep frying pan or pot, enough to submerge the squid rings. Heat the oil to 350°F (175°C).

4. Coat and Fry the Squid:

– Dip the squid rings into the batter, ensuring they are well coated. Let any excess batter drip off.

– Carefully place the coated squid rings into the hot oil, a few at a time, to avoid overcrowding the pan.

– Fry the squid rings until they turn golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes.

– Use a slotted spoon to remove the squid rings from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

5. Serve:

– Serve the crispy fried squid immediately with lemon wedges and a sprinkle of fresh parsley if desired.