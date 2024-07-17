Delicious smoky rice recipe

Here’s a recipe for smoked rice, which adds a delicious smoky flavor to your rice dish:
Ingredients:
– 1 cup basmati or jasmine rice
– 2 cups water
– 1 tablespoon oil or ghee
– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1 small cinnamon stick
– 2-3 cloves
– 1 bay leaf
– 1 small piece of charcoal
– 1 teaspoon butter or ghee
– Salt to taste
– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions:
1. Rinse and Soak Rice:
– Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear.
– Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.
2. Cook the Rice:
– In a pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil or ghee over medium heat.
– Add cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaf. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.
– Add the drained rice and sauté for 2-3 minutes until the rice is well-coated with the spices.
– Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste. Bring to a boil.
– Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed.
– Fluff the rice with a fork and set aside.
3. Prepare the Charcoal:
– Heat a small piece of charcoal on an open flame until it becomes red hot.
– Place a small metal bowl or a piece of aluminum foil in the center of the cooked rice.
4. Smoke the Rice:
– Carefully place the hot charcoal into the metal bowl or on the foil.
– Drop a teaspoon of butter or ghee onto the hot charcoal. It will start to smoke immediately.
– Quickly cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid to trap the smoke. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes to allow the rice to absorb the smoky flavor.
5. Finish and Serve:
– Remove the lid and discard the charcoal.
– Garnish the smoked rice with freshly chopped coriander leaves.
– Serve hot as a side dish or with your favorite curry or grilled vegetables.
Enjoy your aromatic and flavorful smoked rice!
