Delicious smoky rice recipe

Here’s a recipe for smoked rice, which adds a delicious smoky flavor to your rice dish:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup basmati or jasmine rice

– 2 cups water

– 1 tablespoon oil or ghee

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 small cinnamon stick

– 2-3 cloves

– 1 bay leaf

– 1 small piece of charcoal

– 1 teaspoon butter or ghee

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Rinse and Soak Rice:

– Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear.

– Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Cook the Rice:

– In a pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil or ghee over medium heat.

– Add cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaf. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

– Add the drained rice and sauté for 2-3 minutes until the rice is well-coated with the spices.

– Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste. Bring to a boil.

– Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed.

– Fluff the rice with a fork and set aside.

3. Prepare the Charcoal:

– Heat a small piece of charcoal on an open flame until it becomes red hot.

– Place a small metal bowl or a piece of aluminum foil in the center of the cooked rice.

4. Smoke the Rice:

– Carefully place the hot charcoal into the metal bowl or on the foil.

– Drop a teaspoon of butter or ghee onto the hot charcoal. It will start to smoke immediately.

– Quickly cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid to trap the smoke. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes to allow the rice to absorb the smoky flavor.

5. Finish and Serve:

– Remove the lid and discard the charcoal.

– Garnish the smoked rice with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

– Serve hot as a side dish or with your favorite curry or grilled vegetables.

Enjoy your aromatic and flavorful smoked rice!