Dyson launches new headphones: Details

Mumbai: Dyson OnTrac headphones were launched globally. These are only Dyson’s second offering in the headphones category, following the launch of the Dyson Zone headphones with an in-built air purifier in December 2022.

Dyson OnTrac price is set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,000). They are available for purchase via the company’s website in four colours — Ceramic Cinnabar, CNC Aluminium, CNC Black/Nickel, and CNC Copper. Although the headphones are not on sale in India at the moment, the company says they will be ‘available soon’.

According to Dyson, the outer cups can be purchased as a set and are available in ceramic and anodised aluminium finishes. The ear cushions, along with the outer cups can be purchased in seven colourways and finishes, at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,000) each.

Also Read: Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dyson OnTrac headphones are equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers that can produce sound in frequencies between 6Hz and 21KHz. It offers ANC support relying on eight microphones to cancel up to 40dB of background noise. Dyson says users can simply tap on the earcups to toggle ANC mode.

The headphones can be paired with the MyDyson app to unlock additional sound customisation options. The app enables tracking of in-ear and external volume and alerts the wearer if it reaches harmful levels. It also allows them to switch between three sound EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

Dyson OnTrac headphones feature head-detection technology which uses capacitive sensors to determine when the earcups are removed and pause the audio. They are backed by a lithium-ion battery which is placed inside the right and left cushions on the headband. Dyson promises up to 55 hours of battery life with ANC turned on.